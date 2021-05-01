ZKSwap Price Tops $2.57 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004454 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $507.49 million and $41.94 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.50 or 0.01080545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00720014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.36 or 0.99897793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

