ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $742,645.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00282428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.77 or 0.01111771 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00726191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.73 or 0.99832790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 3,639,797 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

