ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $248,828.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.89 or 0.01081096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00698834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.83 or 1.00270114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 3,336,503 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

