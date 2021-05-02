-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 over the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

