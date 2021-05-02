$0.12 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 2,687,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.