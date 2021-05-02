$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. Conn’s posted earnings of ($1.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

CONN traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 320,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $594.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

