$0.19 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Tilly’s posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $362.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

