$0.29 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Luxfer by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

