-$0.42 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO remained flat at $$3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 80,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

