$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

