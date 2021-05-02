$0.46 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

