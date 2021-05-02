-$0.56 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.65). Seagen reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

