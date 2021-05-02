$0.73 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

