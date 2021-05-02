$0.75 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.32. 5,024,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.98.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

