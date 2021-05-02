$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 243,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

