$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 243,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.