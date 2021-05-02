$0.94 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

