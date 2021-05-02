$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 355,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

