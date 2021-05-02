$1.32 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

