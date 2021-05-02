$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of CERN opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

