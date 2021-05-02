$1.43 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.97. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 308.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 46.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,392 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 142.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $10.76 on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

