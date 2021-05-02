$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 1,616,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

