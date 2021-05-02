-$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce earnings per share of ($1.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.42) and the lowest is ($1.63). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($4.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 638,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

