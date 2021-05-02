$1.57 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 2,070,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.