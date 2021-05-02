1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.75 million-$480.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.21 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.