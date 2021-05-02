$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

