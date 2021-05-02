10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,916 shares of company stock worth $32,222,039. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $181,568,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.80. The company had a trading volume of 589,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.52 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.20.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

