11,562 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $48,130,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296,319 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $41.63 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

