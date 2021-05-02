$144.49 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report sales of $144.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.58 million and the lowest is $142.60 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $137.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $573.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.08 million to $583.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.62 million, with estimates ranging from $539.29 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 207,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.