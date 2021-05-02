1,877 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

