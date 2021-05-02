1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $47.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ONEM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 584,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,431.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,797.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

