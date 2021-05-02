$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 257.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

