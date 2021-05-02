-$2.00 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.50). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

