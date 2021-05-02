$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.46. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $120.80. 967,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

