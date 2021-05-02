$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.30. 796,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

