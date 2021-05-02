$23.35 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.15 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 58,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,976. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

