24,454 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.13 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.