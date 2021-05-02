2,575 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,076,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $92.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

