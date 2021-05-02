$26.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post sales of $26.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.53 billion and the highest is $28.27 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $111.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.27 billion to $113.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.42 billion to $121.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.