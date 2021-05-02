2,746 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

