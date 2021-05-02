$28.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $28.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 301,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.