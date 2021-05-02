$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post sales of $295.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.34 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $6.37 on Thursday, reaching $317.88. The stock had a trading volume of 302,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,042. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

