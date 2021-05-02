$365.25 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $365.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.10 million and the lowest is $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

J2 Global stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

