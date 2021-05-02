$365.25 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $365.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.10 million and the lowest is $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

J2 Global stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.