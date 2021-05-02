36,696 Shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $357,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

