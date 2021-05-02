36,696 Shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 717,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $357,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

