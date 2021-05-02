3EDGE Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

EWG stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

