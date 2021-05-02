3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 13,100 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

