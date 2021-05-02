3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $206.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. In first-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 23.11% and 5.92%, respectively. Demand for respirators due to the pandemic boosted sales by $190 million. For 2021, 3M reiterated its projections, with year-over-year net sales growth of 5-8%. Organic sales are predicted to increase 3-6%, whereas adjusted earnings are expected to be $9.20-$9.70. However, inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt earnings by 30-50 cents per share. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as restructuring charges are likely to be concerning. In the past three months, 3M's shares underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

