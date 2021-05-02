$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $44.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.13 million to $46.55 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $195.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 2,447,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,530. The stock has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

