$443.64 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $443.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.17 million. WEX reported sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

WEX traded down $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 674,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.59. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

