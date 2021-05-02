530 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $687.49 and a 200 day moving average of $709.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $826.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

