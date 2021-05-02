$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $24.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

MOH stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,023. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $261.50. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

